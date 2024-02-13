One person injured after MP Ali Sabri’s vehicle collides with tractor

Posted by Editor on February 13, 2024 - 9:40 am

A 24-year-old man was injured in an accident involving the vehicle (SUV) carrying Member of Parliament Ali Sabri Raheem, which occurred at around 1:00 AM today (February 13) near the 15th milepost of the Puttalam – Anuradhapura Road.

The person injured in the incident has been identified as a 24-year-old man named H.M. Harshana Pradeep, a resident of Puliyankulama, has been admitted to the Puttalam Base Hospital for treatment.

The MP was traveling from Puttalam towards Anuradhapura and the accident occurred when the MP’s vehicle (SUV) had collided with the back of a tractor injuring the person who was driving the tractor, which was heading in the same direction.

The driver of the MP Ali Sabri Raheem has been arrested by Saliyawewa Police in connection with the incident.

Saliyawewa Police are conducting further investigations.