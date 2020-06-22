Match-fixing claims: Ranjan to lodge complaints with CID, BC,ICC

Whilst stating that former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had confirmed the allegations of match-fixing he made previously, former State Minister and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Ranjan Ramanayake said he will lodge complaints with the CID, Bribery Commission and ICC calling for investigations on the 2011 Cricket World Cup final.

“I made these allegations both at a press conference and in Parliament years ago and no one took any notice. However, Minister Aluthgamage had confirmed my allegation today,” he said.

“However, chief of the ICC anti-corruption unit met me when he was in Sri Lanka some time back and inquired details on the allegations I made. Therefore, I will call for investigations on Minister Aluthgamage’s allegation,” he said.

“I have evidence to prove that some influential people had got luxury jeeps from India in exchange for fixing the Cricket World Cup 2011 final,” he also said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)