May 24, 25 declared special government holidays

The upcoming Monday (May 24) and Tuesday (May 25) have been declared Special Government Holidays, the Ministry of Public Administration stated.

The decision was taken to facilitate the people during the travel restrictions imposed by the Government to control the spreading of the COVID-19, Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government Ministry Secretary J.J. Rathnasiri said.

The circular in this regard will be issued today.

However, this special holiday does not apply to the bank and mercantile sectors, Mr Rathnasiri said