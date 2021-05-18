If Government fails to act, 20,000 COVID deaths by September – Tissa

It has been projected that by September this year more than 20,000 individuals might die of COVID-19, if the Government failed to act efficiently, claimed SJB MP Tissa Attanayake. “According to a recent report published in Washington USA, by September more than 20,000 individuals might die of COVID-19 if adequate measures aren’t taken,” he added.

Attanayake also noted that though the Government tries its best to conceal all the real data of COVID19 the public already know that the spread of the virus is all island and there are patients in all 25 districts. “The Government tries to mitigate the real situation of COVID19 spread which worsens the situation day by day,” he added. Therefore, he requested the Government to take support from private sector for the vaccination programme since it is the only solution and Government has failed to function it properly. He expressed these views, yesterday (17) at a media briefing at Opposition Leader’s Office.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)