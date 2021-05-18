Former MP K. Thurairetnasingam passes away from COVID-19
Former Member of Parliament of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) K. Thurairetnasingam has passed away at the age of 80.
According to reports, he was under medical care for COVID-19 at the Kantale Hospital at the time of his demise on Monday (May 17).
He is the second former legislator in Sri Lanka to succumb to COVID-19. Former Speaker of Parliament W.J.M. Lokubandara passed away on February 14 from novel coronavirus infection.
Thurairetnasingam served as a Member of Parliament from 2002 to 2010 representing the Trincomalee District.
