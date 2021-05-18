Supreme Court finds several clauses of Port City Bill inconsistent with Constitution

The Supreme Court has determined that certain clauses of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that the Supreme Court has informed that a special majority is required to pass certain clauses and that a referendum is required to pass some other clauses.

However, the Speaker stated that the Supreme Court has informed that if the relevant clauses are amended, they can be passed by a simple majority.

Meanwhile, the debate in this regard is set to be held tomorrow (19) and on 20 May. A vote is set to follow the debate.

The Bill was introduced in Parliament on 8 April and 19 petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking a ruling that certain provisions of the Bill were unconstitutional.