Measures to bring down school bag, shoe prices – State Minister

Finance State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has called for a report from the Department of Trade and Investment Policies to ascertain whether the prices of school bags and shoes in the market is fair.

He is of the view that prices of schools bags and shoes should drop due to the strengthening of Rupee against the US Dollar.

“I have sought a report from the Trade and Investment Policy Department to ascertain as to how prices of schools bags and shoes have dropped after the strengthening of rupee against the dollar”, he said.

Siyambalapitiya said action would be taken based on the report.

