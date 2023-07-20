Merrill J. Fernando, founder of Dilmah Tea passes away

Merrill J. Fernando, the founder of Dilmah Tea has passed away at the age of 93 on today (July 20).

Fernando stood down as CEO of Dilmah in 2019 and was succeeded by his son Dilhan Fernando.

Merrill Fernando was born in 1930 in Pallansena, Negombo, he received his primary education from Maris Stella College and his secondary education from St. Joseph’s College in Colombo.

He was one of the first batch of six students recruited for training as tea tasters.