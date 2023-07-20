Wanted murder suspect shot dead in Minuwangoda during shootout with Police STF
Posted by Editor on July 20, 2023 - 8:04 am
A 29-year-old suspect wanted over a murder in Homagama has been killed in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Minuwangoda early this morning (July 20).
According to Police, the STF team from Gonahena camp launched an operation to arrest a suspect following information at Horanpella in Minuwangoda.
At the time the officers attempted to arrest the suspect, he had opened fire at the STF with a T56 assault rifle.
The suspect was injured during return fire by the STF and had been admitted to the Minuwangoda Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
