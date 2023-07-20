Sri Lanka to increase QR based Fuel quotas again in August

QR code based fuel quotas will be further increased next month after evaluation, Sri Lanka’s Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said today (July 20).

In a Twitter message, the Minister said that the fuel cargo plans and the supply for the next six months was reviewed by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) at a meeting held this morning (July 20).

“Fuel import plans, refinery operations, refinery upgrade proposals, QR quotas, storage capacity, stock automation, agreements with fuel stations, and distribution were reviewed and discussed,” he said.