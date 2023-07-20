Compulsory school attendance of applicants for A/L examination reduced from 80% to 40%

Posted by Editor on July 20, 2023 - 1:11 pm

Instructions have been given to school principals to consider only 40 percent of school attendance of the school applicants for the 2023 Advanced Level (A/L) Examination, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha said.

Making a special statement in Parliament this morning (July 20), Minister Susil Premajayantha said the relaxation of the regulation will be applicable only for the year 2023.

The Minister said it was earlier announced to consider 80 percent attendance for eligibility to sit the A/L examinations and that considering the issues raised by Members of Parliament on behalf of students and parents, a decision was taken to consider only 40 percent attendance this year.