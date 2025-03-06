Mervyn Silva remanded until March 17, 2025
Posted by Editor on March 6, 2025 - 5:45 pm
Former Minister Mervyn Silva and two others have been remanded until March 17, 2025, by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.
They were ordered remanded after being produced before the court this evening (March 6).
Silva was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (March 5) for allegedly forging documents to sell state-owned land to a private party.
