Mar 06 2025 March 6, 2025 March 6, 2025 NoComment

Mervyn Silva remanded until March 17, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2025 - 5:45 pm
Mervyn Silva

(Image credit: Courtesy of the respective owners)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva and two others have been remanded until March 17, 2025, by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

They were ordered remanded after being produced before the court this evening (March 6).

Silva was arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last night (March 5) for allegedly forging documents to sell state-owned land to a private party.

FB Share
WhatsApp
REPLY