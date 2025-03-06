Sri Lanka Police seek public help to locate former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon

Posted by Editor on March 6, 2025 - 1:18 pm

Sri Lanka Police have requested the public to inform the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) if they have any information regarding the whereabouts of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently evading arrest.

Police Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga, speaking at a press briefing today (March 6), stated that multiple police teams have been deployed to apprehend Tennakoon, who remains in hiding and is defying a court order.

He confirmed that the police are following standard procedures for suspects evading court orders and emphasized that Tennakoon will not receive any special treatment.

SSP Manatunga also warned that anyone found guilty of harboring Tennakoon would be prosecuted under Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Furthermore, he noted that authorities are making extra efforts to locate and arrest the former IGP but clarified that there is no evidence suggesting he has left the country.