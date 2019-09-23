Minister Sajith before Presidential Commission for 7 hours
Posted in Local News
UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa testified before the Presidential Commission of inquiry which is probing the fraud and corruption committed in Public Institution between 2015 and 2018.
He made a statement for over 7 hours with regard to an allegation that the Housing Development Authority, coming under his ministry, had recruited workers without approval resulting in it being overstaffed during the last three years.
(Hiru News)