Ministers to review union proposal on East Container Terminal issues

The Cabinet Sub Committee appointed to look into the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port will convene to examine the report handed over by trade unions pertaining to the Terminal last Friday.

The Chairman of the Committee Secretary of the Ministry of Ports UDC Jayalal said the Committee will also deliberate the proposals of the agreement entered with India and Japan.

A report will be compiled subsequently to be handed over to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet appointed a seven-member committee to look into the East Container Terminal and to hold discussions in order to reach a consensus over the matter.

(Source: News Radio)