Mobile application to be introduced to obtain information on fuel reserves and upcoming fuel stocks

The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) says that a new mobile application will be introduced to obtain information on filling stations with fuel stocks.

Chairman Jayantha de Silva said that information of filling stations all over the island can be obtained through the mobile application.

The app will also show the filling stations where fuel is scheduled to arrive during the day.

Jayantha de Silva said under the QR code system, motorists can obtain fuel from any filling station located in the area of ​​residence.

In addition, he said a new system will be introduced to obtain fuel for when travelling outstation through filling stations across the island.