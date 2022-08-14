Sapugaskanda oil refinery to resume operations next week

The Sapugaskanda oil refinery, which was closed for several months due to the shortage of crude oil, is scheduled to resume operations from next week.

Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said that it is planned to start the refining activities after unloading the crude oil that has arrived on the island.

A ship carrying 100,000 metric tonnes of crude oil was scheduled to reach the island last night (August 13) and its sample testing will be done today (August 14).

In addition, another ship carrying 120,000 metric tonnes of crude oil is scheduled to arrive on the island between August 23rd and 29th.

Accordingly, the refinery is expected to start its operations by the middle of next week, the minister said.