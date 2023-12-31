Mobile phone prices in Sri Lanka up by 35% from January 01?

The prices of all types of mobile phones in Sri Lanka will have to be increased by around 35% from tomorrow (January 01), says the Mobile Phone Sales and Dealers’ Association.

Speaking at a press conference held today (December 31), the chairman of the association Samith Senarath stated that this decision was taken due to the increase of the Value Added Tax (VAT) to 18%, which will come into effect tomorrow.

Moreover, he expressed that it is expected that there will be a decline of purchases by about 50% in the mobile phone market in line with this price hike.

Accordingly, a mobile phone worth Rs. 100,000 will be sold at a price of Rs. 135,000 from tomorrow, as per the Mobile Phone Sales and Dealers’ Association.