44 Sri Lankans in prisons in UAE pardoned on National Day

December 31, 2023 - 12:35 pm

Forty-four Sri Lankans who were in various prisons in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been pardoned by a royal decree.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE has officially informed the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi that these Sri Lankan prisoners were pardoned by the Royal Decree on the occasion of the 52nd National Day of the UAE on December 02, 2023.

The pardoning of the Sri Lankan prisoners comes in the wake of Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s recent visit to the UAE to attend the COP 28 and in the context of the strong bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

It is expected that pardoning of the Sri Lankan detainees would contribute to further strengthen these friendly relations.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Abu Dhabi will coordinate with the UAE authorities and Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure their safe repatriation.