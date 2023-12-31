Mother commits suicide after feeding poison to her three children in Malabe

Dead bodies of three children and their mother who are suspected to have committed suicide were found in a house at Kahanthota Road in Malabe this morning (December 31), Police said.

It is reported that the deceased woman is a 35-year-old, and two girls and one boy aged 09, 08 and 07 years are among deceased children.

According to Police, the woman has reportedly committed suicide by consuming poison after feeding poison to her three children.

The husband of the deceased woman had committed suicide on December 28, and his last rites were done on Saturday (December 30).

Police suspect that the woman killed herself with her three children last night due to grief of husband’s death.

Police stated that the three children had died before being admitted to the hospital, while the mother had died after being admitted to Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe.

The bodies have been taken to the Neville Fernando Hospital for investigations.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535 / +94 11 2 682570

CCCline: 1333 (toll free)