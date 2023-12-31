Policeman killed, Sub-Inspector injured in shooting incident in Weligama

December 31, 2023

A Police sergeant from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) was killed while a sub-inspector was injured during a shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama while police were conducting a raid this morning (December 31).

Police said a team of police officers, in a van, arrived at the Jamburegoda area early this morning for a planned raid.

During the raid, shooting had occurred near a hotel at Palana in Weligama this morning while Weligama Police had chased after the van used to carry out the shooting and returned fire.

The Police sergeant who was injured in the shooting has died, while the injured sub-inspector was admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital for medical treatment.

A special police team led by Senior DIG in charge of the Southern Province has initiated an investigation into the incident.