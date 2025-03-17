MP questions how Government can find Easter Attack mastermind when it can’t find IGP

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2025

“A government that cannot find a hiding IGP, how can it find the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday bomb attacks?” asked MP Rohana Bandara.

Rohana Bandara, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP for Anuradhapura District, made this statement in the Sri Lankan Parliament.

He further said,

“The government couldn’t even find Sewwandi. If anyone believes they will find the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, that is just pitiful.”

“It is reported that the IGP is staying at the house of a former minister, who is a financial supporter of the government. Yet, they are not searching his house.”