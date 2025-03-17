MP questions how Government can find Easter Attack mastermind when it can’t find IGP
Posted by Editor on March 17, 2025 - 6:12 pm
“A government that cannot find a hiding IGP, how can it find the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday bomb attacks?” asked MP Rohana Bandara.
Rohana Bandara, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP for Anuradhapura District, made this statement in the Sri Lankan Parliament.
He further said,
“The government couldn’t even find Sewwandi. If anyone believes they will find the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday bomb attacks, that is just pitiful.”
“It is reported that the IGP is staying at the house of a former minister, who is a financial supporter of the government. Yet, they are not searching his house.”
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- MP questions how Government can find Easter Attack mastermind when it can’t find IGP March 17, 2025
- Sri Lanka health professionals to strike for 24 hours from tomorrow March 17, 2025
- Court dismisses IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon’s petition, orders immediate arrest March 17, 2025
- Nomination process for Sri Lanka’s LG elections starts today March 17, 2025
- Shots fired at house in Midigama March 17, 2025