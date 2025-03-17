Sri Lanka health professionals to strike for 24 hours from tomorrow

Posted by Editor on March 17, 2025 - 2:00 pm

The Association of Health Professionals in Sri Lanka has confirmed that it will proceed with its planned 24-hour strike, starting at 7:00 AM tomorrow (March 18, 2025).

According to the association’s president, Ravi Kumudesh, the decision to proceed with the strike was made after unsuccessful discussions between the association’s representatives and officials from the Ministry of Health.