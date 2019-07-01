The elder son of the Puttalam District MP Shantha Sisira Abeysekara who assaulted a police officer attached to the Ministers’ Security Division (MSD) has been arrested, stated the Police.

The suspect, Ishan Chathuranga Abeysekara had turned himself in at the Chilaw Police station this morning (01) when the arrest was made, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

He would be produced in the court today.

The PC was assaulted at the MP’s residence in Chilaw Saturday night and was admitted to the Chilaw Hospital.