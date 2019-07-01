Two persons have been arrested over a robbery of Rs 2.9 million from a financial institute in Akuressa, at around 2 pm today (01), states the Police Media Spokesperson.

Police said the suspects were arrested along with a locally made firearm, following a information received by a police team at the Akuressa Police when the suspects were fleeing with the cash.

They said the cash was robbed when it was being prepared at the financial institute to be deposited in a private bank.

The suspects who are aged 32 and 35 were identified as residents of Hakmana and Dikwella.

Further investigations are carried out on the matter.