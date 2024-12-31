MP Wijesiri Basnayake faces heated situation during factory visit in Bingiriya

During a visit to a garment factory in the Bingiriya area of Kurunegala yesterday (December 30), Member of Parliament (MP) Wijesiri Basnayake of the National People’s Power (NPP) encountered a heated situation.

Later, MP Basnayake addressed allegations directed at him, explaining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The controversy arose from an attempt to revise the existing procedures for providing transportation facilities to the factory’s workers.

MP Basnayake, accompanied by Ajith Gihan Fernando, the NPP organizer for the Halawatha electorate, visited the factory to discuss the matter.

Currently, transportation services for the factory workers are managed by local groups from the surrounding area. However, during his visit, the MP proposed introducing alternative service providers, which met with strong opposition from the existing transportation operators.

Addressing the incident, MP Basnayake claimed the unrest was incited by defeated politicians with vested interests.

“The discussion at the garment factory lasted about an hour. Afterward, as we were leaving, a large crowd gathered near the factory gate, behaving in an unruly manner. Although three police officers were present, they were unable to control the situation. At one point, an individual opened the shutter of our vehicle, assaulted me, and attempted to drag me out by my shirt,” MP Basnayake recounted.

He added: “Villagers have lodged multiple complaints regarding the transportation services currently provided. During our discussions with the company, we worked to resolve these issues peacefully and constructively. However, this group attacked us as we left. We believe this was orchestrated by certain individuals backed by defeated politicians. These individuals, funded by extortion and commission schemes, are strongly opposed to any changes we proposed.”