President orders crackdown on prison drug rings and underworld ties

Posted by Editor on December 31, 2024 - 8:10 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed officials to take immediate measures to suppress drug trafficking and underworld activities operating within the prison system.

These instructions were issued during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (December 30).

The President emphasized the urgency of expediting legal proceedings involving inmates engaged in drug-related and underworld activities.

He also proposed adopting online methods to streamline the judicial process and stressed the importance of enhancing infrastructure to address challenges associated with such digital systems.

During the meeting, allegations of certain officials’ involvement in irregular activities within prisons were also discussed.

The President instructed that disciplinary actions be complemented with appropriate legal measures against any officials found to be involved.

The discussion further focused on vacancies in the Government Analyst’s Department, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to fill these positions promptly.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala; the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney Harshana Nanayakkara; the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, Attorney Ayesha Jinasena; the Commissioner General of Prisons, Thushara Upuldeniya; and other officials.