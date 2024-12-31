Sri Lanka President pushes ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ to boost tourism

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to promptly implement the necessary plans to position Sri Lanka as an attractive tourist destination.

He emphasized that the successful implementation of the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative would bolster efforts to promote the tourism industry.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (December 30). The discussions focused on positioning Sri Lanka as one of Asia’s most valuable and environmentally sustainable islands.

Further deliberations centered on enhancing the tourism sector through environmental and cultural avenues. Special attention was given to uniting all stakeholders from both the formal and informal sectors to advance the country’s tourism industry.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs; Dr. Dammika Patabendi, Minister of Environment; Buddhika Hewawasam, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau; Chandana Sooriyabandara, Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation; Dr. T.M.J. Nilan Cooray, Director General of the Central Cultural Fund; and a group of other officials.