Sri Lanka appoints new Army and Navy commanders

Posted by Editor on December 30, 2024 - 1:27 pm

The new Army Commander and Navy Commander have been appointed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Major General Lasantha Rodrigo has been named the 25th Army Commander of Sri Lanka.

His appointment coincides with the retirement of the current Army Commander, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, scheduled for tomorrow (December 31).

Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda has been appointed as the new Navy Commander of Sri Lanka.

Similarly, the incumbent Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, is also set to retire tomorrow.