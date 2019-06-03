All Muslim Ministers, Deputy Ministers and State Ministers will resign from their positions with immediate effect. This was revealed by SLMC Leader Rauff Hakeem.

Accordingly, Minister of Industry & Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons, Co-operative Development and Vocational Training & Skills Development Rishad Bathiudeen will also resign from his post.

Addressing a media briefing at Temple Trees, Hakeem noted that they will continue to remain with the Government despite their decision to give up their positions. He added that they will now serve as backbenchers in Parliament.