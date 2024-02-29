Nagananda Kodituwakku barred from practicing as Attorney-at-Law
Posted by Editor on February 29, 2024 - 10:35 am
The Supreme Court today (February 29) issued a rule for the removal of Nagananda Kodituwakku from the position of an Attorney-at-Law after he was found guilty of professional misconduct.
This decision has been given by a three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of Priyantha Jayawardena, Preethi Padman Surasena and S. Thurairaja.
