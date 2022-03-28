Namal asks SLFP to set example

Minister of Youth and Sports, Namal Rajapaksa, said he was ready to resign from the Cabinet of Ministers, if the SLFP sets an example by reducing its numbers in the Cabinet.

Addressing the media, he made this comment in reference to a proposal made by former President and current MP Maithripala Sirisena to reduce the number of Ministers in the Cabinet.

“If the numbers in the Cabinet have to be reduced, the SLFP can lead by example by removing its members. If that is the case, I am prepared to resign. I have no objections and will follow the example set by the SLFP,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today)

Namal need not teach SLFP – Professor Piyadasa

Senior Vice President of the SLFP, Prof. Rohana Luxman Piyadasa said, Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa should not give the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) lessons about setting an example.

Against a backdrop of international revelations that the Sri Lankan economy is centred on five members of one family, Prof Piyadasa said it was unfortunate to stand naked in front of the world and criticise the SLFP.

He was responding to a statement made by Rajapaksa that he would resign from the ministry if the SLFP sets an example by calling its members in the Cabinet to quit.

Commenting further, he said, the SLFP is ready to set an example and could make even greater sacrifices.

“Namal Rajapaksa does not need to teach us how to set an example. During this economic crisis we should not stop at reducing the number of MPs and ministers but also reduce unnecessary security and staff expenditure. It is a question of whether the national priority in this country is to build sidewalks or to re-carpet concrete roads. How many people suffer every day to make ends meet? Some flee to India on a dangerous journey with small children,” he said.

Speaking further he noted that even the international community is talking about the pleasures enjoyed by the MPs and ministers in such an environment.

“Even the international media says that about 60 per cent of the total budget of the country revolves around five members of one family,” he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Savani Sheshadi)