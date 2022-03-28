132 drug traffickers on INTERPOL Red Notice list – Police

Some 132 red notices have been issued through the INTERPOL on Sri Lankan fugitives who have fled Sri Lanka after having committed various offences related to drug trafficking, senior Police Spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

It has been revealed that most of the drug traffickers involved in drug offences have fled the island and are hiding in Dubai.

Senior DIG Rohana said at a media briefing that a special investigation has been launched to bring those wanted drug traffickers.

He said continuous operations are being carried out with the assistance of the Police Narcotics Bureau, the Special Task Force, the Customs and the Navy over drug smuggling being carried out on an international level.

SDIG Rohana said that in addition to drug trafficking, the police are also to take action against traffickers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to seize immovable and movable property earned through narcotic trade.

