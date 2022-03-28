Another man died in a fuel queue in Athurugiriya

An 85 year old man died while waiting in a queue to get fuel from a petrol station in Athurugiriya on Saturday (March 26).

The deceased has been identified as M. Jinadasa Perera, a resident of Galpotta Road, Pore, Athurugiriya.

Athurugiriya Police said that the person who had come to get fuel from a van, was in the third position of the queue had fallen ill and died while taken to the Athurugiriya Regional Hospital.

Police said the victim was suffering from a heart disease.

There was no congestion at the petrol station at the time of the incident, police said.

Athurugiriya Police are conducting further investigations.