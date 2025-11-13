Namal outlines intention of snti-govt rally to demand fulfilled promises

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa stated that the anti-government rally scheduled to be held in Nugegoda on November 21, 2025, is intended to remind the Sri Lankan Government of the promises it made to the public.

He made these remarks yesterday while speaking to the media after a discussion held at the party office of former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, located on Flower Road.

Rajapaksa further stated that several opposition parties have already joined these discussions. He added that while in the past such discussions were limited to the SLPP alone, at present they are engaging in talks with all opposition parties.

Furthermore, Rajapaksa noted that the rally aims to urge the government to fulfill the promises it made to the people, and that many individuals affected by government policies are also expected to participate.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the United National Party, and several other parties have agreed to join the rally, while the participation of additional parties will be decided once their internal discussions are concluded, Rajapaksa added.