Sri Lanka to install 500 new telecom towers in three years

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2025 - 2:21 pm

A progress review meeting of the Ministry of Digital Economy for the year 2025 was held on Tuesday (November 11) at the Ministry premises under the patronage of Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Economy.

The meeting focused on evaluating the progress and future strategies of digital development projects carried out by institutions under the Ministry, including the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), the Department for Registration of Persons (DRP), and GovTech (Pvt) Ltd. The discussions also aimed to identify challenges that have caused project delays and to make necessary policy and administrative decisions to overcome them.

President Dissanayake emphasized the importance of building a strong foundation for government investments in the digital economy, highlighting its key role in the proposed 2026 Budget. He also discussed creating a more supportive environment for private sector investors and market operators in developing digital infrastructure, particularly in expanding islandwide telecom tower construction.

The President instructed officials to accelerate the “Communication to the Village” initiative, with a target of installing 500 new telecom towers within three years. He also directed the Department for Registration of Persons to take immediate steps to address delays in issuing National Identity Cards.

Further attention was given to expediting the Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SLUDI) project, strengthening the Ministry’s administrative and operational framework, establishing a new Digital Economy Authority, and developing skilled human resources to support a strong digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Acting Secretary of the Ministry Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Chief Presidential Advisor on Digital Economy Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya, and senior officials, including heads of relevant institutions, took part in the discussion.