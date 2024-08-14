Namal Rajapaksa places deposit to contest 2024 Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 9:05 am
A deposit has been placed for Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Namal Rajapaksa to contest the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam placed the deposit on behalf of Namal Rajapaksa at the Election Commission of Sri Lanka this morning (December 14).
