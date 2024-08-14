Sri Lanka announces postal voting dates for 2024 Presidential Election

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced the dates for casting postal votes in the 2024 Presidential Election.

According to the commission, the issuance and delivery of postal ballots will take place on August 26, 2024.

Postal voting for the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka will be held on September 4, 5, and 6, 2024.

September 4, 2024, is reserved for District Secretariats, Election Offices, and the Police to cast their postal votes.

Meanwhile, September 5 and 6, 2024, are designated for other parties that have requested postal voting.

September 11 and 12, 2024, have been allocated as additional dates for those who were unable to cast their postal vote earlier.