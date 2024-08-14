Sri Lanka to increase public sector salaries and allowances from 2025

August 14, 2024

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesman and Mass Media Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardana announced on August 13, 2024, that the minimum starting salary for government employees will increase by at least 24%, with the gross salary set at Rs. 55,000, including the cost of living allowance.

All public service employees will receive a monthly cost of living allowance of Rs. 25,000 starting from the 2025 budget.

This announcement was made during the weekly Cabinet media briefing. The Cabinet had previously approved the formation of a specialist committee to review and propose salary revisions for all public service sectors.

The committee, led by former Secretary to the President Udaya Senevirathne, consulted with public officers and trade unions and submitted an interim report with recommendations.

Based on these recommendations, the Cabinet approved the following proposals, which will be included in the 2025 budget: