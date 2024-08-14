TM Dilshan joins SJB to support Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 10:55 am
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Tillakaratne Dilshan (T.M. Dilshan) has decided to support opposition leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) candidate Sajith Premadasa in the upcoming Presidential Election.
According to a statement from the SJB, Dilshan has joined the party to support Sajith Premadasa’s efforts to build and develop the country.
Dilshan has been appointed Kalutara District Organizer for the SJB.
Tillakaratne Dilshan, commonly known as T.M. Dilshan, represented the Sri Lankan national cricket team for nearly 17 years and also served as the team’s captain during that time.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 40 candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election as deadline ends August 14, 2024
- Namal Rajapaksa signs nomination papers for Presidential Election August 14, 2024
- TM Dilshan joins SJB to support Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election August 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka to increase public sector salaries and allowances from 2025 August 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka announces postal voting dates for 2024 Presidential Election August 14, 2024