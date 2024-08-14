Namal Rajapaksa signs nomination papers for Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 11:35 am
Namal Rajapaksa, the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has signed his nomination papers to contest in the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
The signing took place at the residence of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wijerama Road, Colombo 07.
Meanwhile, the security deposit for SLPP candidate Namal Rajapaksa was placed this morning (August 14).
SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam made the deposit on behalf of Namal Rajapaksa at the Election Commission.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- 40 candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election as deadline ends August 14, 2024
- Namal Rajapaksa signs nomination papers for Presidential Election August 14, 2024
- TM Dilshan joins SJB to support Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election August 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka to increase public sector salaries and allowances from 2025 August 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka announces postal voting dates for 2024 Presidential Election August 14, 2024