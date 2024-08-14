Namal Rajapaksa signs nomination papers for Presidential Election

Namal Rajapaksa, the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), has signed his nomination papers to contest in the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

The signing took place at the residence of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wijerama Road, Colombo 07.

Meanwhile, the security deposit for SLPP candidate Namal Rajapaksa was placed this morning (August 14).

SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam made the deposit on behalf of Namal Rajapaksa at the Election Commission.