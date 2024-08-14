Aug 14 2024 August 14, 2024 August 14, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

40 candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election as deadline ends

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 12:30 pm

The deadline for candidates to place deposits for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka ended at 12 noon today (August 14).

A total of 40 candidates made their deposits, including 22 from recognized political parties, one from other political parties, and 17 independent candidates.

Today (August 14), four more candidates placed deposits: MP Namal Rajapaksa from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Janaka Ratnayake from the United Lanka Podujana Party, Lalith De Silva from the United National Freedom Party, and independent candidate Sarath Kumara Gunarathne.

With the deadline passed, the election process now moves to the next phase.

Tomorrow (August 15), candidates’ official nominations will be accepted between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM, finalizing the list of those who will be on the presidential ballot.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:

  1. Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
  2. Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
  3. Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
  4. A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
  5. Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
  6. P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
  7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
  8. K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
  9. Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
  10. Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
  11. K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
  12. Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
  13. Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
  14. Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
  15. Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
  16. K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
  17. Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
  18. Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
  19. Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
  20. Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
  21. Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
  22. Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
  23. Anura Sidney Jayarathne – Independent candidate
  24. D.M. Bandaranayake – Independent candidate
  25. Priyantha Pushpakumara Wickramasingha – New Sama Samaja Party
  26. M. Thilakaraja – Independent candidate
  27. J.D.K. Wickramaratne – Ape Janabala Party
  28. Roshan Ranasinghe – Independent candidate
  29. Mahinda Dewage – Sri Lanka Socialist Party
  30. Anoj De Silva – Democratic United National Front
  31. P. Ariyanethran – Independent candidate
  32. Muhammad Infas – United Democratic Alliance.
  33. Dilith Jayaweera – Communist Party of Sri Lanka
  34. Nuwan Sanjeewa Bopage – Samajawadi Janatha Sansadaya
  35. Namal Rajapaksa – Samabima Party
  36. Chaminda Anuruddha – Independent candidate
  37. MP Namal Rajapaksa – Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna
  38. Janaka Ratnayake – United Lanka Podujana Party
  39. Lalith De Silva – United National Freedom Party
  40. Sarath Kumara Gunarathne – Independent candidate
