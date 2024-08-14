40 candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election as deadline ends
The deadline for candidates to place deposits for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka ended at 12 noon today (August 14).
A total of 40 candidates made their deposits, including 22 from recognized political parties, one from other political parties, and 17 independent candidates.
Today (August 14), four more candidates placed deposits: MP Namal Rajapaksa from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Janaka Ratnayake from the United Lanka Podujana Party, Lalith De Silva from the United National Freedom Party, and independent candidate Sarath Kumara Gunarathne.
With the deadline passed, the election process now moves to the next phase.
Tomorrow (August 15), candidates’ official nominations will be accepted between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM, finalizing the list of those who will be on the presidential ballot.
The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.
Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
- Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
- Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
- A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
- Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
- P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
- Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
- K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
- Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
- Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
- K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
- Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
- Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
- Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
- Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
- K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
- Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
- Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
- Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
- Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
- Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
- Anura Sidney Jayarathne – Independent candidate
- D.M. Bandaranayake – Independent candidate
- Priyantha Pushpakumara Wickramasingha – New Sama Samaja Party
- M. Thilakaraja – Independent candidate
- J.D.K. Wickramaratne – Ape Janabala Party
- Roshan Ranasinghe – Independent candidate
- Mahinda Dewage – Sri Lanka Socialist Party
- Anoj De Silva – Democratic United National Front
- P. Ariyanethran – Independent candidate
- Muhammad Infas – United Democratic Alliance.
- Dilith Jayaweera – Communist Party of Sri Lanka
- Nuwan Sanjeewa Bopage – Samajawadi Janatha Sansadaya
- Namal Rajapaksa – Samabima Party
- Chaminda Anuruddha – Independent candidate
- MP Namal Rajapaksa – Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna
- Janaka Ratnayake – United Lanka Podujana Party
- Lalith De Silva – United National Freedom Party
- Sarath Kumara Gunarathne – Independent candidate
