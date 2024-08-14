40 candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election as deadline ends

The deadline for candidates to place deposits for the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka ended at 12 noon today (August 14).

A total of 40 candidates made their deposits, including 22 from recognized political parties, one from other political parties, and 17 independent candidates.

Today (August 14), four more candidates placed deposits: MP Namal Rajapaksa from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Janaka Ratnayake from the United Lanka Podujana Party, Lalith De Silva from the United National Freedom Party, and independent candidate Sarath Kumara Gunarathne.

With the deadline passed, the election process now moves to the next phase.

Tomorrow (August 15), candidates’ official nominations will be accepted between 9:00 AM and 11:00 AM, finalizing the list of those who will be on the presidential ballot.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far: