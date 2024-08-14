Party officials arrested for soliciting a bribe from Janaka Ratnayake

Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 7:08 pm

Officials, including the Secretary of the United Lanka Podujana Party (Eksath Lanka Podujana Pakshaya), were arrested for soliciting a Rs. 30 million bribe from Janaka Ratnayake, the party’s presidential candidate and former PUCSL chairman.

The Bribery Commission arrested them in Borella while they were seeking the bribe in exchange for offering Ratnayake the party’s nomination.

The arrests were made following a complaint by Ratnayake, who had his security deposit placed this morning as the party’s presidential candidate.

Nihal Premakumara Deshapriya, the party’s secretary, submitted the deposit to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka on behalf of Ratnayake.