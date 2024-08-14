Party officials arrested for soliciting a bribe from Janaka Ratnayake
Posted by Editor on August 14, 2024 - 7:08 pm
Officials, including the Secretary of the United Lanka Podujana Party (Eksath Lanka Podujana Pakshaya), were arrested for soliciting a Rs. 30 million bribe from Janaka Ratnayake, the party’s presidential candidate and former PUCSL chairman.
The Bribery Commission arrested them in Borella while they were seeking the bribe in exchange for offering Ratnayake the party’s nomination.
The arrests were made following a complaint by Ratnayake, who had his security deposit placed this morning as the party’s presidential candidate.
Nihal Premakumara Deshapriya, the party’s secretary, submitted the deposit to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka on behalf of Ratnayake.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Party officials arrested for soliciting a bribe from Janaka Ratnayake August 14, 2024
- 40 candidates place deposits for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election as deadline ends August 14, 2024
- Namal Rajapaksa signs nomination papers for Presidential Election August 14, 2024
- TM Dilshan joins SJB to support Sajith Premadasa in Presidential Election August 14, 2024
- Sri Lanka to increase public sector salaries and allowances from 2025 August 14, 2024