Nomination process for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election begins amid tight security

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2024 - 9:26 am

Nominations for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election started today (August 15) from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Election Commission in Rajagiriya.

Candidates who paid their deposits by noon on August 14, 2024, are submitting their nominations today.

Objections can be filed by opposing candidates or their signatories between 9:00 AM and 11:30 AM.

Due to the nomination process, the area around the Election Commission Office in Rajagiriya has been declared a special security zone. Sri Lanka Police announced a special traffic plan in the area from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM today.

Rajagiriya Sarana Mawatha is closed to vehicles and pedestrians until 2:00 PM.

Employees and vehicles going to institutions in the area must use the road near the Rajagiriya bus stand instead.

The public is advised to avoid the area, as all general activities are suspended, and government offices and hospitals are closed during this time, according to the Election Commission Chairman, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake.