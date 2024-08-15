Accepting nominations for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election concludes

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2024 - 11:32 am

The process of accepting nominations for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election concluded a short while ago.



Proceedings began today (August 15) at 9:00 AM in the Election Commission office’s auditorium in Rajagiriya.

Nominations were accepted until 11:00 AM, and 39 out of the 40 candidates who had deposited their bail by yesterday (August 14) submitted their nominations today.

Among the candidates, 22 are from recognized political parties, 17 are independent, and one is from another political party.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe submitted his nomination as an independent candidate, while Sajith Premadasa filed his nomination under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party.

Dilith Jayaweera, the candidate for Sarwa Jana Balawegaya, submitted his nomination under the star symbol.

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake submitted his nomination as the NPP candidate, and Namal Rajapaksa filed his nomination as the candidate for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Additionally, Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Sarath Fonseka, Roshan Ranasinghe, and Janaka Ratnayake also successfully submitted their nominations.

Objections to the nominations can be submitted between 9:00 AM and 11:30 AM.

After considering any objections, the Election Commission will announce the final list of candidates for the presidential election and will issue symbols to independent candidates.