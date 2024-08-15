Printing for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election to begin tomorrow

Posted by Editor on August 15, 2024 - 12:14 pm

Sri Lanka’s Department of Government Printing will start printing materials for the upcoming Presidential Election tomorrow (August 16).

Government Printer Ganga Kalpani Liyanage made this announcement.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka will give approval after today’s (August 15) nomination submissions are completed.

Despite more candidates in this year’s election, Liyanage confirmed that the ballot paper will remain similar to the one used in 2019.