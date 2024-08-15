Printing for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election to begin tomorrow
Posted by Editor on August 15, 2024 - 12:14 pm
Sri Lanka’s Department of Government Printing will start printing materials for the upcoming Presidential Election tomorrow (August 16).
Government Printer Ganga Kalpani Liyanage made this announcement.
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka will give approval after today’s (August 15) nomination submissions are completed.
Despite more candidates in this year’s election, Liyanage confirmed that the ballot paper will remain similar to the one used in 2019.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Presidential Election under gas cylinder symbol August 15, 2024
- Printing for Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election to begin tomorrow August 15, 2024
- Accepting nominations for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election concludes August 15, 2024
- Nomination process for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election begins amid tight security August 15, 2024
- Party officials arrested for soliciting a bribe from Janaka Ratnayake August 14, 2024