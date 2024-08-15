Ranil Wickremesinghe to contest Presidential Election under gas cylinder symbol

The gas cylinder has been given as the voting symbol of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

The process of accepting nominations for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election concluded today (August 15).

As officially announced by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.