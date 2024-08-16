Man killed in shooting at Sripura
August 16, 2024
A 26-year-old was shot dead at Pillayar Junction in Gemunupura, Sripura, early this morning (August 16).
The police said an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a T56 assault rifle.
The victim, who was from Kawanthissapura, Sripura, died on the spot.
The motive is still unknown, and the Sripura Police are investigating further.
