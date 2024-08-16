Man killed in shooting at Sripura

Posted by Editor on August 16, 2024 - 7:30 am

A 26-year-old was shot dead at Pillayar Junction in Gemunupura, Sripura, early this morning (August 16).

The police said an unidentified gunman on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a T56 assault rifle.

The victim, who was from Kawanthissapura, Sripura, died on the spot.

The motive is still unknown, and the Sripura Police are investigating further.