Sri Lanka’s Election Commission receives 437 complaints

Posted by Editor on August 16, 2024 - 10:21 am

Election Commission of Sri Lanka

After nominations were submitted for Sri Lanka’s upcoming Presidential Election, the Election Commission received three complaints about illegal propaganda.

These complaints bring the total number to 437 since the election was announced.

