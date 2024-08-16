34 parties sign ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ agreement to support Ranil Wickremesinghe
34 political parties and alliances in Sri Lanka signed the ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ agreement at the Waters Edge Hotel in Battaramulla this morning (August 16).
By signing, they pledged their support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.
Making a speech at the opening ceremony of the ‘Puluwan Sri Lanka’ convention, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that these parties and alliances are not merely forming a political coalition but are also committed to shaping the future of the country and its people.
